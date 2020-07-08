America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive For Covid-19

American Voices

Following months of refusing to wear a mask or socially distance, Brazil’s president announced Tuesday that he has Covid-19, telling reporters that he assumed he had already contracted the virus earlier because of his close contact with the public. What do you think?

“This completely shakes my faith in strongmen.”

JD Martell • Systems Analyst

“It’s scary to realize this virus will infect even those who take zero precautions.”

Annalise HelavaSoup Reheater

Do we know if the test he took was a liberal?

William AshDog Bed Tester

