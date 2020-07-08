Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive For Covid-19

Following months of refusing to wear a mask or socially distance, Brazil’s president announced Tuesday that he has Covid-19, telling reporters that he assumed he had already contracted the virus earlier because of his close contact with the public. What do you think?

“This completely s hakes my faith in strongmen.” JD Martell • Systems Analyst

“It’s scary to realize this virus will infect even those who take zero precautions.” Annalise Helava • Soup Reheater