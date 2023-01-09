America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
Breaking News

Brazilians Terrified That Riot Could Lead To Tedious Congressional Hearings

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Brazilians Terrified That Riot Could Lead To Tedious Congressional Hearings

RIO DE JANEIRO—In the wake of a pro-Bolsonaro mob storming the nation’s capital, Brazilians expressed terror Monday that the riot could lead to years of tedious congressional hearings. “Oh God, we’re going to have to sit through month after month of these bone-dry meetings where grandstanding politicians pat themselves on the back for defending democracy,” said Rio resident Adriana Santoro, echoing the horror felt by her fellow citizens as they watched footage of rioters ransacking government buildings, videos they already knew would be played hundreds of times until they lost all meaning. “After what happened in America, we told ourselves it could never happen in Brazil. But we were dead wrong. You can already see the gleam in their eyes, because they’re all thinking about how they’ll get to bring in some stupid little props and give boring-ass speeches about how brave they all are. Jesus Christ, they’re never going to shut up about this.” At press time, millions of Brazilians reportedly sat in muted terror as Majority Leader Aguinaldo Ribeiro announced the creation of the Comitê de 8 de janeiro.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
01:08
Now playing
Republicans Reach Out To Women With New 'No Punch Pretty Lady' Bill
February 20, 2013
00:22
Now playing
Republican Voters Given Toll-Free Number To Call If They Witness Legitimate Vote
November 8, 2022
Breaking News