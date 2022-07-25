NEW YORK—Horrifying those gathered around the body, the corpse of local breakdancer Jacob Lapid reportedly continued Monday to pop and lock minutes after his death. “It may seem strange to watch a corpse execute a perfect two-step, but the truth is these are nothing but ordinary muscle spasms,” said pathologist Serena Omar, who explained that it was “perfectly normal” for the human b-boy body to set out a hat for tips and extend a finger to hit the play button on a boom box up to days after death. “He’s not come alive again or anything else frightening; it’s just the nervous system making him flip. Before bodies undergo rigor mortis, they first settle into a state of funky handstands. Don’t worry, it’s not anything I haven’t seen a hundred times before. Any minute now, we should see the corpse start doing the worm.” At press time, Omar added that it was not unusual to see a dead body make it as far as a subway car.

