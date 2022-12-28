Tsh ch-ch-tsh ch-ch-tsh ch-ch-tsh
Tsh ch-ch-tsh ch-ch-tsh ch-ch-tsh
Bum bum bum bum bum bum bum bum
Wa-oo-wa-oo-wa-ooo
Plink plink plink plink
Sceebedy bobbity boo. Scrat scrat!
Doobie doo dooo run run doo
Ladies and gentleman, Danny Carrington on the skins.
Rat-ta-ta-tat-tat rat-ta-tat-tat rat-ta-tat-tat rat-ta-tat-tat rat-ta-tat-tat rat-ta-tat-tat rat-ta-tat-tat rat-ta-tat-tat rat-ta-tat-tat rat-ta-tat-tat rat-ta-tat-tat rat-ta-tat-tat rat-ta-tat-tat rat-ta-tat-tat rat-ta-tat-tat rat-ta-tat-tat rat-ta-tat-tat rat-ta-tat-tat rat-ta-tat-tat!
Clap clap clap clap clap
Woo!
And introducing Bonnie Tortuga on the keys.
Plink! Plink-plink! Bllllrruuuuuuuuu-bau-bau-bllluuuuuuurrllllb!
Clap clap clap clap clap
Woo!
Chh-chhhhhhhhhh-chh!!!!
And, pouring the greatest hits this town has ever seen, don’t forget to to tip him, Frankie Diplipo!
Plunk plunk plunk
Chukka chukka chuk
Schloooooooooooop
Bink
And watch out ladies, he’s single!
OOOOOOOOO!
Bing!
And, back in town, for one night only…
The incomparable Dizzy Marks, on the horn!
Honkity honk
Clap clap clap clap clap
OOOOOOOOOO!
Boo!
ALL TOGETHER NOW
Bwa-bwa-bwa!
Bumindybum bum bum!
Rat-tatatatat! Bee-boo-bobbity bib boo bop. Spee-boop. Bop bop bop! Bradadadada! Waaaa-ooooeeerrrrrrrrrr! Daba doop!
Folks, we’re gonna bring it down low for a second…
Snap, snap, snap, snap, snap
Tsh ch-ch-tsh ch-ch-tsh ch-ch-tsh
Bum bum bum bum bum bum bum bum
[Whispering] Even lower now.
Wa-oo-wa-oo-wa-ooo
Plink plink plink plink
Lower.
Boo!
Crash!
Gasp!
Shhhhhhhhhh
Swish swish swish
Swish
Bing!
OOOO!
Oooooooooooooooooahhhhhhhhhhhh
OOOOOOOOOOAAAAAHHHHHHHHH!
OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
We-oooo-we-ooooo
[Silent nodding]
Dong dong dong!
Ding dong! Ding dong!
Bark bark bark bark bark
Ladies and gentleman, the wet lady, straight from the water, onto the beach!
Ba-dum tssssss
Squelch! Gasp. Sloshhhhh!
And guys, she’s single!
Hey, that’s my wife!
Okay, everyone, you’ve all been an amazing crowd, but it’s time to bring it home!
BRAAAAAAAAAAAAA
BA-BLAU BAU BAU BAU
WYAAAAHHHHHHH
BA BA BA BA BA BA
Thank you, everyone, from the bottom of our hearts.
GOODNIGHT!
CLAP CLAP CLAP CLAP CLAP
Honk.
