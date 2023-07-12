Bride Requiring All Bridesmaids To Get Matching Plastic Surgery For Wedding Day

AUSTIN, TX—In an effort to ensure the group had a cohesive look, local woman Taylor Wyatt reportedly informed her bridesmaids Wednesday they would be required to get matching plastic surgery for her wedding day. “I know it’s a lot to ask, but it’s super important that we all match for my big day,” said Wyatt, who acknowledged that although the $11,000 sum she had requested they send to her Venmo account was “not cheap,” the surgeon was “the real deal” and “a total professional.” “I want the photos to look good, and it’s just going to look weird if we all have different bodies. Trust me, guys, you’re not going to regret this. You’re going to look so good afterwards. Kaitlin, you’re kind of flat, so you’ll need a boob job, but don’t feel singled out. I’m having Paige get a breast reduction.” At press time, Wyatt added that since it was her wedding day, she was the only one who could be white.