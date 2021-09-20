The British High Court has ruled that the will of Prince Philip will be sealed from the public for at least 90 years to protect the dignity of the Sovereign, keeping with a convention dating back to 1910. What do you think?

“As one of his dozens of illegitimate children, I get it.” Sanjay Higgs, Rice Grain Measurer

“The public has the right to know if Prince Charles got fucked in the inheritance.” Aleena Faulkner, Systems Analyst