Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, an English pub north of London, that says it’s been operating since 793 A.D. has closed for good, with the owner citing the pandemic as being the cause for closure. What do you think?

“They say the first thousand years of running a restaurant are the hardest.” Eddie Oseni, Cable Solderer

“I feel most sorry for the regulars who’ve been going there since the eighth century.” Ivan Petrosky, Aviary Surgeon