British WWII Vet Raises Millions For NHS By Walking Laps Around Yard

99-year-old British veteran Tom Moore has raised more than $15 million in support of the National Health Service’s fight against Covid-19 by walking 100 laps around his backyard, far surpassing his original goal of $1,250. What do you think?

“It’s nice to know we’re not the only country that relies on crowdfunding and publicity stunts to help finance our healthcare system.” Rich Norberg • Knitting Expert

Advertisement

“Now I feel like an idiot for all the free walking I’ve done.” Bobbi Cranshaw • Raccoon Exterminator

“British sports make absolutely no sense to me.” Noam Menick • Unemployed