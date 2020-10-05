A zoo in England has separated and removed from public view five African grey parrots after the birds were found repeatedly swearing at visitors and each other. What do you think?

“You can’t blame a wild animal for not knowing which guests are bitches.” Mike Hendry • Systems Analyst

“Zoos are depressing enough as it is when you aren’t getting owned by birds.” Josiah DeVault • Wheelbarrow Mechanic

“Okay, but remember it’s not as bad when a British parrot says ‘cunt.’” Lexi Holmes • Hymnal Editor