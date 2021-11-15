A judge ruled last week to finally end Britney Spears’ conservatorship under her father that lasted nearly 14 years, giving the pop star the freedom to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions for the first time since 2008. What do you think?

“All right, we fre ed Britney. Now, let’s talk payment.” Constance Edwards, Gravel Sifter

“Finally, vindication for unhealthily obsessed fans everywhere.” Kieran Loughner, Juxtaposition Arranger