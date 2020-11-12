Britney Spears Loses Bid To Remove Father As Conservator

A Los Angeles court has denied Britney Spears’ attempt to remove her father from the conservatorship of her estate, while lawyers for the pop star say she will not perform while he remains her legal guardian as she is afraid of him. What do you think?

“Next ti me she should ask her father if she can hire better lawyers.” Adam Burgess • Stool Carpenter

“No one should be running Britney’s life except her fans.” Kathleen Kesten • Birthday Clown