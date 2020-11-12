America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Britney Spears Loses Bid To Remove Father As Conservator

Vol 56 Issue 45Opinion

A Los Angeles court has denied Britney Spears’ attempt to remove her father from the conservatorship of her estate, while lawyers for the pop star say she will not perform while he remains her legal guardian as she is afraid of him. What do you think?

“Next time she should ask her father if she can hire better lawyers.”

Adam BurgessStool Carpenter

“No one should be running Britney’s life except her fans.”

Kathleen KestenBirthday Clown

“It’s nice to hear about fathers taking an active interest in their daughters’ millions.”

Blair Platek • Systems Analyst

