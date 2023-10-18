Britney Spears Memoir Says She Had Abortion While Dating Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears recounts in a forthcoming memoir that she had an abortion to end a pregnancy by fellow pop star Justin Timberlake while the two were dating in the late 1990s and early 2000s. What do you think?
“Wow, I guess her life hasn’t been perfect after all.”
Laurelle Conklin, Porch Sweeper
“This was back before abortion was such a divisive issue.”
Andrew Marcelli, Value Depreciator
“And here I thought frosted tips were effective birth control.”
Stephen Eng, Unemployed