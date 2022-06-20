LOS ANGELES—Alarmed by what she called “confident and carefree behavior,” a superior court judge reportedly placed Britney Spears back under a conservatorship Monday after determining the pop star was having too much fun. “Ms. Spears is clearly having the time of her life in a way I find extremely concerning,” said Judge Brenda Penny, who pointed to the horse-drawn carriage at Spears’ wedding and photos from a recent Hawaiian vacation as just two instances of headline-grabbing behavior that could only be described as “disturbingly fun.” “No one in America should be enjoying themselves this much. Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore at your wedding? It seems that Ms. Spears is once again out of control.” At press time, Penny highlighted the singer’s deleted Instagram account as just another glaring example that Spears was mentally in a good place.

