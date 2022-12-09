We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Phoenix Mercury center and WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian penal colony and is in United States custody after a prisoner exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout. What do you think?

“If Biden’s just going to ne gotiate their release, what’s to stop everyone from going to Russian prison?” Mauricio Huggins, Gift Specialist

“Good. America’s prisons shouldn’t be squandered on non-American criminals.” Liam Wheeler, Butter Smoother