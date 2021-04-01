Billions of Brood X cicadas are expected to emerge across dozens of states in the coming weeks after spending 17 years underground, a rare natural spectacle of the periodic insects that only come up once to breed and die. What do you think?
“That’s about how often I get laid too.”
Ursula Weaver • Census Alphabetizer
“Ah, to be 17 and ready to breed.”
Eric Sampson • Placement Designator
“Oh, great. Another group of loud, disrespectful teens I’ll have to chase off my property.”
Paul Frye • Unemployed