Browns Impressed With Jalen Carter’s Reckless Disregard For Life

CLEVELAND—Saying they were considering trading up on draft day in order to select the Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle, Cleveland Browns officials told reporters Tuesday they were impressed with Jalen Carter’s reckless disregard for life. “Jalen has shown that even at a young age, he doesn’t have respect for the lives of others, and in our minds, that makes him obvious Cleveland Browns material,” said Browns general manager Andrew Berry, adding that Carter really shot up the team’s draft board after his involvement in a January street-racing crash that left a teammate and a Bulldogs staff member dead. “Jalen is a preternaturally gifted reckless driver. That’s the kind of skill set that will fit right in with a team led by [quarterback] Deshaun [Watson] and with the Cleveland Browns philosophy. Having a player who is willing to engage in dangerous behavior that leads to deaths and then to immediately leave the scene of the accident is the kind of energy we need on our defensive line.” Browns officials told reporters that although they liked Carter, they needed to do some further investigation into his background, seeing it as a red flag that he had never been arrested for mistreating a woman.

