EL DORADO, KS—Saying he’d had time to work through many of his personal issues, El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate and serial murderer Dennis Rader, known as the BTK killer, told reporters Tuesday he was ready to start dating again. “Though I haven’t been the best partner—or even person—in the past, I’ve done a lot of self-reflection over the years, and I think it’s finally time for me to get back out there,” said Rader, who used a pseudonym that stood for “bind, torture, kill” when he murder 10 people in the 1970s and ’80s, adding that while he had made a lot of mistakes in his younger days, that was all behind him now, and he was hopeful he could still find “the one.” “Was I to blame for a lot of my relationship failures? Yes, but I also know it takes two to tango, and there’s no sense pointing fingers. Better to let bygones be bygones and open myself up to new possibilities. Am I’m afraid of getting hurt? A little bit, sure. But I’m also a hopeless romantic who loves the chase, and I’m ready to let myself be a part of someone’s life again.” Rader went on to say he wasn’t worried about finding someone who shared his kinks, noting that he had never let it stop him in the past.