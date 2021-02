The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV on Sunday, with a final score of 31 to 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs. What do you think?

“You’ve really got to hand it to Tom Brady for being one of the few sports stars I’m familiar with.” Don Jessup, County Fair Coordinator

“If you have to move to Florida, you might as well make the most of it.” Anna Ortega, Dice Randomizer