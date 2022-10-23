CHARLOTTE, NC—Taking a new approach to better safeguard their quarterback, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were reportedly using a protection scheme Sunday that involved their offensive line asking the defense to go easy on Tom Brady while he’s going through some stuff. “We’re always trying to refine things to make things easier for Tom, which is why we’re having left guard Luke Goedeke pull the defensive linemen aside to fill them in on Tom’s marital and family issues before the snap,” said Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, adding that he hoped the Carolina Panthers defense would refrain from blitzing Brady after the offensive line told them the sad story of how he’s struggling with heartbreak. “We’ll have the left tackle pick up any linebackers or safeties and let them know that Tom’s really getting it from all sides right now, he’s not sleeping well, and really the last thing he needs is to get sacked on his blind side. We’re hoping that this new offensive scheme will allow Tom to relax in the pocket and clear his head until he works things out at home.” At press time, Bowles was scolding Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for yelling that he was open, reminding him not to bother Brady when the quarterback had so many other things on his plate.

