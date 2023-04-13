Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

Following the backlash to Anheuser-Busch partnering with trans woman Dylan Mulvaney, The Onion asked conservatives to explain why they’re boycotting Budweiser and this is what they said.
Ian Herring, Electrical Engineer
“I was under the impression Bud Light was a transphobic beverage.”
Nathan Woodruff, Development Director
“I don’t like a beer profiting off anything but traditional American alcoholism.”
Daniel Housel, Programmer
“Oh, I’m not quitting Bud Light for political reasons. It’s court ordered.”
Greg Oppenheim, Mechanic
“I’m too busy doing genital inspections for children’s sports teams to drink it anyways.”
Kid Rock, Musician
“My relevance is waning.”
Ted Morton, Phlebotomist
“Once you get a little taste of blood, beer doesn’t cut it anymore.”
Rhett Gregory, Logistics Coordinator
“Getting worked up about an actual issue seems like a lot of learning and thinking.”
Paul LeClerc, Software Designer
“Heineken just tastes gayer.”
Andrew Bevers, Drywall Installer
“Honest to god, I drank a Bud Light, and my penis fell right off.”
Jarod McDuffie, Construction Manager
“They’re grooming me.”
Mitchell Bryant, High School Principal
“I do not have even a rudimentary understanding of how marketing works.”
Ben Shapiro, Podcast Host
“Why does she get to be on the can? Why not me? Is Ben not pretty too?”
Ben Aguilar, Retired
“I don’t want to like anything. I want no joy in my life. I want to always be angry and miserable.”
Carrie Gordon, Telehealth Representative
“I’m hoping if I show my tits and film myself using an AR-15 to shoot a can, then incels on the internet will pay my mortgage.”
Will Overmayer, Gemologist
“I’m in so much physical and emotional pain and I don’t know how to express it.”
Walter Raymond, Deceased
“Oh, I killed myself a few months ago when the sexy M&M got tennis shoes.”
Julie Engel, Nurse
“I believe beer should use the restroom that corresponds with its biological sex.”
Clayton Gaines, Seventh Grader
“Whiskey just tastes better.”
Brandon Gore, Contractor
“I obviously only drank Bud Light in the first place because I can’t stand any form of depth or nuance.”
Kelly-Ruth Crawford, Finance Director
“Because they’re doing something absolutely reprehensible: manufacturing and distributing an addictive substance.”
Megan Hill, Sales Representative
“I prefer the taste of Michelob Ultra anyway, and I know whoever owns them would never turn beer into a political statement.”
Corrinne Bruce, Speech-Language Pathologist
“If we could bankrupt Starbucks, I know we can win against Budweiser, too.”
Elena Abruzzi, Concierge
“I boycott any company that tramples on the rights of Americans, whether it’s Bud Light, Walmart, Ford, Tesla, Amazon, McDonald’s, Halliburton, Circle K, basically the entire hotel industry, the vast majority of hospitals, and almost everyone who produces, makes, or distributes food.”