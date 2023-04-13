Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

Opinion

Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

Following the backlash to Anheuser-Busch partnering with trans woman Dylan Mulvaney, The Onion asked conservatives to explain why they’re boycotting Budweiser and this is what they said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 26

Ian Herring, Electrical Engineer

Ian Herring, Electrical Engineer

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

“I was under the impression Bud Light was a transphobic beverage.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 26

Nathan Woodruff, Development Director

Nathan Woodruff, Development Director

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

“I don’t like a beer profiting off anything but traditional American alcoholism.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 26

Daniel Housel, Programmer

Daniel Housel, Programmer

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

“Oh, I’m not quitting Bud Light for political reasons. It’s court ordered.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 26

Greg Oppenheim, Mechanic

Greg Oppenheim, Mechanic

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

“I’m too busy doing genital inspections for children’s sports teams to drink it anyways.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 26

Kid Rock, Musician

Kid Rock, Musician

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

“My relevance is waning.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 26

Ted Morton, Phlebotomist

Ted Morton, Phlebotomist

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

“Once you get a little taste of blood, beer doesn’t cut it anymore.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 26

Rhett Gregory, Logistics Coordinator

Rhett Gregory, Logistics Coordinator

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

“Getting worked up about an actual issue seems like a lot of learning and thinking.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 26

Paul LeClerc, Software Designer

Paul LeClerc, Software Designer

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

“Heineken just tastes gayer.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 26

Andrew Bevers, Drywall Installer

Andrew Bevers, Drywall Installer

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

“Honest to god, I drank a Bud Light, and my penis fell right off.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 26

Jarod McDuffie, Construction Manager

Jarod McDuffie, Construction Manager

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

“They’re grooming me.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 26

Mitchell Bryant, High School Principal

Mitchell Bryant, High School Principal

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

“I do not have even a rudimentary understanding of how marketing works.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 26

Ben Shapiro, Podcast Host

Ben Shapiro, Podcast Host

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

“Why does she get to be on the can? Why not me? Is Ben not pretty too?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 26

Ben Aguilar, Retired

Ben Aguilar, Retired

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

“I don’t want to like anything. I want no joy in my life. I want to always be angry and miserable.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 26

Carrie Gordon, Telehealth Representative

Carrie Gordon, Telehealth Representative

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

“I’m hoping if I show my tits and film myself using an AR-15 to shoot a can, then incels on the internet will pay my mortgage.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 26

Will Overmayer, Gemologist

Will Overmayer, Gemologist

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

“I’m in so much physical and emotional pain and I don’t know how to express it.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 26

Walter Raymond, Deceased

Walter Raymond, Deceased

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

“Oh, I killed myself a few months ago when the sexy M&M got tennis shoes.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 26

Julie Engel, Nurse

Julie Engel, Nurse

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

“I believe beer should use the restroom that corresponds with its biological sex.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 26

Clayton Gaines, Seventh Grader

Clayton Gaines, Seventh Grader

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

“Whiskey just tastes better.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 26

Brandon Gore, Contractor

Brandon Gore, Contractor

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

“I obviously only drank Bud Light in the first place because I can’t stand any form of depth or nuance.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 26

Kelly-Ruth Crawford, Finance Director

Kelly-Ruth Crawford, Finance Director

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

“Because they’re doing something absolutely reprehensible: manufacturing and distributing an addictive substance.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 26

Megan Hill, Sales Representative

Megan Hill, Sales Representative

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

“I prefer the taste of Michelob Ultra anyway, and I know whoever owns them would never turn beer into a political statement.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 26

Corrinne Bruce, Speech-Language Pathologist

Corrinne Bruce, Speech-Language Pathologist

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

“If we could bankrupt Starbucks, I know we can win against Budweiser, too.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 26

Elena Abruzzi, Concierge

Elena Abruzzi, Concierge

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser

“I boycott any company that tramples on the rights of Americans, whether it’s Bud Light, Walmart, Ford, Tesla, Amazon, McDonald’s, Halliburton, Circle K, basically the entire hotel industry, the vast majority of hospitals, and almost everyone who produces, makes, or distributes food.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 26

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

Conservative Parents Explain Why They Are Boycotting Disney

Artists Explain Why They Are Boycotting Spotify

Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose Drag Shows

Back To Homepage

Advertisement

26 / 26