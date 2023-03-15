Buffalo Wild Wings Sued Over Claim That ‘Boneless Wings’ Aren’t Wings

A Chicago man filed a class action lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, saying the restaurant chain is charging too much for its boneless wings, which are basically nuggets and not made from the actual wing of a chicken. What do you think?
“Restaurants have been cheating us out of bones for years.”
Wesley Burks, Professional Excursionist
“This is a matter for Congress, not the courts.”
Jewel Belden, Weaponry Curator
“So it’s settled that they’re actually chicken to begin with?”
Anthony Ulyett, Skateboard Valet