Bumble Dating App Opening NYC Café

The dating app Bumble announced that it would be opening a new café and wine bar in New York City called Bumble Brew, a place for people who match on the app to meet in real life. What do you think?

“Thanks, but I’ve already got a neighborhood spot I prefer being stood up at.” Rick Deskins, Backup Understudy

“That sounds like the perfect place for running into people from previous dates.” Gertrude Slater, Animal Doula