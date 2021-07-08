Bumble Dating App Opening NYC Café

The dating app Bumble announced that it would be opening a new café and wine bar in New York City called Bumble Brew, a place for people who match on the app to meet in real life. What do you think?
“Thanks, but I’ve already got a neighborhood spot I prefer being stood up at.”
Rick Deskins, Backup Understudy
“That sounds like the perfect place for running into people from previous dates.”
Gertrude Slater, Animal Doula
“I don’t know. Flying to New York seems like a bold first date move.”
Roman Heckman, Boilermaker