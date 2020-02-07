America's Finest News Source.
Bumblebee Disappearance Linked To Extreme Heat

Researchers found a rapid decline in bumblebees linked to climate changes, driving the insects to be half as likely to be found in North America as they were in 1901. What do you think?

“Good riddance! I’ve done just fine carrying my own pollen back and forth.”

Arla Gill • Systems Analyst

“Yeah, I felt something was off during my daily frolic through the flowers.”

Murphy Reid • Allergy Activist

“Oh, does the poor little species need its precious habitable environment?”

Francis Ballard • Ham Slicer

