Burger King, Popeyes Introduce ‘Predictive Selling Technology’

The parent company of Burger King, Popeyes, and Tim Horton’s restaurants will add “predictive selling technology” to 10,000 drive-thrus over the next two years, which they say will tailor promotions to consumers based on previous orders, weather patterns, time of day, and other factors. What do you think?

“I prefer the more personal humiliation of the cashier knowing my regular order.” Lee Phachanla, Candy Ethicist

“Sorry, but my fast food orders are my personal business and whoever my credit card company sells the information to.” Kristi Sine, Local Mercenary