Burning Man Revelers Finally Leave Festival After Thousands Stranded In Nevada Desert

Thousands of Burning Man attendees finally made their mass exodus after intense rain over the weekend flooded campsites, stranding more than 70,000 people as they waited for the Nevada desert city to dry out. What do you think?
“I’d have gone if I’d known rich people suffering would be there.”
Angelica Klasfeld, Snake Skinner
“The elements held them back from us as long as they could.”
Steve Kutner, Unemployed
“I can’t wait to read the worst 70,000 ‘Medium’ posts of all time.”
Matthew Stern, Beekeeping Assistant