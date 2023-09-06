America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Burning Man Revelers Finally Leave Festival After Thousands Stranded In Nevada Desert

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Thousands of Burning Man attendees finally made their mass exodus after intense rain over the weekend flooded campsites, stranding more than 70,000 people as they waited for the Nevada desert city to dry out. What do you think?

“I’d have gone if I’d known rich people suffering would be there.”

Angelica Klasfeld, Snake Skinner

Watch
Hims Offers New Dunce Cap For Men Who Can’t Get Hard
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
This Week's Most Viral News: September 1, 2023
Friday 9:40AM
Conservationists Confirm Only Remaining Species Are Humans, Pigeons, Dandelions
August 31, 2023

“The elements held them back from us as long as they could.”

Steve Kutner, Unemployed

Advertisement

“I can’t wait to read the worst 70,000 ‘Medium’ posts of all time.”

Matthew Stern, Beekeeping Assistant