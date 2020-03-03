America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Buttigieg, Klobuchar Endorse Biden After Suspending Campaigns

SEE MORE: Opinion
OpinionVol 56 Issue 09

After ending their presidential bids earlier this week, both Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar say they are endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic nominee. What do you think?

“It’s only polite for Biden to endorse them back.”

Joy Hines • Petri Dish Wiper

“This is just the boost Biden needs to stay conscious through the end of the primary.”

Ryan Johnson • Beverage Specialist

Advertisement

“That’s too bad. I was really looking forward to electing six presidents this year.”

Wilton Upshaw • Ribbon Roller

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Eukaryote Traumatized After Accidentally Witnessing Parent Cell Undergo Mitosis

Your Horoscopes — Week Of March 3, 2020

New Neutrogena Deep Cleanse Just 130-Pound Chimp That Rips Your Face Off

Panicked WHO Officials Not Sure How To Respond After Coronavirus Brings 12 People Back To Life