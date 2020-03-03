Buttigieg, Klobuchar Endorse Biden After Suspending Campaigns

After ending their presidential bids earlier this week, both Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar say they are endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic nominee. What do you think?

“It’s only polite for Biden to endorse them back.” Joy Hines • Petri Dish Wiper

“This is just the boost Biden needs to stay conscious through the end of the primary.” Ryan Johnson • Beverage Specialist

