Buttigieg, Sanders In Dead Heat In Iowa Caucus

Following a turbulent roll-out of results and a call for recanvassing by DNC Chair Tom Perez, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders remain virtually tied in the Iowa caucuses with 97% of precincts reporting, although the former South Bend mayor retains a slight lead in delegate count. What do you think?

“Voters have shown a clear desire for radical change or its opposite.” Cody Mcgrath • Gutter Sealer

“It’s refreshing to see a gay man be elected president of Iowa.” Brett Camacho • Paperwork Reviewer

