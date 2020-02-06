America's Finest News Source.
Following a turbulent roll-out of results and a call for recanvassing by DNC Chair Tom Perez, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders remain virtually tied in the Iowa caucuses with 97% of precincts reporting, although the former South Bend mayor retains a slight lead in delegate count. What do you think?

“Voters have shown a clear desire for radical change or its opposite.”

Cody Mcgrath • Gutter Sealer

“It’s refreshing to see a gay man be elected president of Iowa.”

Brett Camacho • Paperwork Reviewer

“Impressive that Bernie’s strong social media support translated in a state without internet.”

Giulia Knights • Eraser Tester

