Buttigieg, Sanders Locked In Battle For Iowa

As technical difficulties continue to delay official results well into the second day, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg wait to see who will emerge victorious in the 2020 Iowa caucus, an achievement that could reshape the presidential race as well as garner additional media coverage and fundraising for the candidates. What do you think?

“Dear Lord, when will those poor voters be allowed to leave their corner of the gymnasium!?” Jay Bain • Systems Analyst

“Democracy may not be perfect, but it’s the only way to assure everyone in Wyoming has 4 voices.” Eloise Cole • Contract Approver

Advertisement