‘Buy! No, Sell! No, Buy!’ Scream Dueling Front And Back Faces Of Jim Cramer Trying To Drown Each Other Out

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ—The spinning head of Jim Cramer reportedly began to make rapid 180-degree rotations during Thursday’s taping of Mad Money, with the dueling front and back faces of the show’s host screaming “Buy! No, s ell! No, b uy!” as they offered conflicting tips on the GameStop short squeeze. “Other people will try to tell you this is the time to dump all that overvalued stock, but what I’m saying right now is buy, buy, buy!” shouted the CNBC mainstay, who, amid a cacophony of buzzers and blaring sirens, slapped himself across one face, swiveled his neck around completely, and yelled, “No, you idiot—sell, sell, sell,” with his other face. “Ignore him! Buy! He’s the one who was wrong about crypto, wrong about Marathon Oil, wrong about Pfizer. I’m the one who’s trying to help you make some money. Who are you going to trust: the mouth that’s busy biting my hand right now, or the mouth that’s shouting at you about Reddit?” According to sources, Cramer closed out the segment by wrestling himself to the ground, with one hand punching his front face as the other hand punched the back.