America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Buzzfeed To Acquire HuffPost

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 46
Vol 56 Issue 46Opinion

Buzzfeed announced plans Thursday to buy news and commentary website HuffPost from Verizon Media, which will become a minority shareholder of the company. What do you think?

“This could be the biggest media acquisition of 2012.”

Perry Young • Systems Analyst

Advertisement

“It’s good that struggling digital media companies are banding together so they can fail all at once instead of one at a time.”

Charity TurnerGrain Distributor

“There’s tons of money to be made in digital media so long as you’re not one of the employees.”

Ralph McCoy • Soda Jerk

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

‘People’ Names Michael B. Jordan Sexiest Man Alive

Quiet City Streets Allow Neighborhood Residents To Hear The Natural Sounds Of Couples’ Blow-Out Fights

Nation Can’t Believe They Spent So Long Overlooking Obvious Solution Of mRNA Instructions For Spike Protein Encapsulated In Lipid Nanoparticle

Best Grace Scenario