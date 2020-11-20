Buzzfeed To Acquire HuffPost

Buzzfeed announced plans Thursday to buy news and commentary website HuffPost from Verizon Media, which will become a minority shareholder of the company. What do you think?
“This could be the biggest media acquisition of 2012.”
Perry Young • Systems Analyst
“It’s good that struggling digital media companies are banding together so they can fail all at once instead of one at a time.”
Charity Turner • Grain Distributor
“There’s tons of money to be made in digital media so long as you’re not one of the employees.”
Ralph McCoy • Soda Jerk