BROOKLYN—Shrugging and deciding it would be nice to get some ice cream right now instead of vowing to destroy rival players, former Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham was reportedly feeling unmotivated Thursday after zero teams passed on him in the NBA draft. “I was all ready to fuel my workouts by thinking of all the franchises that passed on me, but I guess I don’t really need to worry about that now,” said Cunningham, who noted that he thought about trying to show all the haters in the press and online, but that people have actually been pretty positive and supportive. “I got my money, I got my name out there. I’m pretty good to go actually. I thought that the Pistons said they were considering other guys and that kinda lit a fire under me, but I don’t think they were actually considering it. At this point, my only hope for getting back at someone is that they trade me in a few years.” At press time, Cunningham promised he would win a ring to shove it in the face of the guy who cut him off in traffic.

