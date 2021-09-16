California governor Gavin Newsom has defeated a Republican effort to remove him from office in a recall election, with incomplete returns already showing ‘no’ votes ahead by a margin of 30 points. What do you think?
“I hope this gives Newsom a much-needed wake-up call that he’s been doing everything perfectly all along.”
Sasha Boyer, Bug Hunter
“I’m not sure he’s ready for this kind of responsibility.”
Vance Latigue, Soup Chef
“I commend the California GOP for finding someone even less palatable than Gavin Newsom.”
Benny Magana, Antique Replicator