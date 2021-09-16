California governor Gavin Newsom has defeated a Republican effort to remove him from office in a recall election, with incomplete returns already showing ‘no’ votes ahead by a margin of 30 points. What do you think?

“I hope this gives Newsom a much-needed wake-up call that he’s been doing everything perfectly all along.” Sasha Boyer, Bug Hunter

“I’m not sure he’s ready for this kind of responsibility.” Vance Latigue, Soup Chef