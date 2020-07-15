America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

California Granting Bar-Closing Exemptions To Shithole Dives That Just Have 3 Old Guys Who’ll Be Dead Soon Anyway

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 28
Vol 56 Issue 28coronavirusCalifornia
Illustration for article titled California Granting Bar-Closing Exemptions To Shithole Dives That Just Have 3 Old Guys Who’ll Be Dead Soon Anyway

SACRAMENTO—In a dramatic move intended to provide relief to those hardest hit among the state’s population, California governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Wednesday a bill that would provide a bar-closing exemption to shithole dives that just have three old guys sitting in them who will soon be dead anyway. “While safety is our foremost concern, we’ve concluded that there’s no real risk involved with leaving open any of those seedy corner bars with broken stools and some regulars named Roy, Ed, and Phil who drink flat cans of Old Style and have a few years left in them, at most,” said Newsom, adding that experts have found a relatively low risk of transmission because their plastered patrons spend every waking moment in the business’ dank, unlit barroom in complete silence, often only speaking up to recount the Raiders’ 1977 season. “Essentially, we’re saying if the bathroom toilet has been on the fritz for the past decade and every bottle behind the bar is visibly dusty, you’re in the clear to continue operating. Trust me, no one else is going in there. These places are real pieces of shit.” Newsom concluded, however, that bars that serve people with healthy lives and things left to live for will be forced to close.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Bank Heist Crew Beginning To Question Inclusion Of Entomology Expert

Washington Redskins Change Their Name To The D.C. Redskins

Joe Rogan Starting To Make A Lot Of Sense To Man Who Gets All His News From Joe Rogan

Google Vows To Not Use Fitbit Data For Advertising