California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen, a policy expected to quicken the global transition to electric vehicles. What do you think?

“Oh, yeah. I hear elect ricity is huge right now.” Ralph Payton, Unemployed

“I’m confident we can still figure out a way to destroy the planet with electric cars.” Lily Nieman, Date Researcher