California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen, a policy expected to quicken the global transition to electric vehicles. What do you think?
“Oh, yeah. I hear electricity is huge right now.”
Ralph Payton, Unemployed
“I’m confident we can still figure out a way to destroy the planet with electric cars.”
Lily Nieman, Date Researcher
“This is plenty of time for oil and gas companies to figure out who they need to kill to stop this.”
Troy Baumann, Gamekeeper