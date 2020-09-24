California To Ban Sales Of New Gas-Powered Cars By 2035

California governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Wednesday that would outlaw the sale of new gas-powered cars and pickup trucks starting in 2035 in an effort to combat global warming. What do you think?

“I’m optimistic we’ll h ave found a new way to pollute California by then.” Shannon Leong • Grass Seed Salesperson

“But I’d already heard such good things about the 2036 Chevy Tahoe.” Danny Haveron • Candy Historian