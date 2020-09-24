California To Ban Sales Of New Gas-Powered Cars By 2035

California governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Wednesday that would outlaw the sale of new gas-powered cars and pickup trucks starting in 2035 in an effort to combat global warming. What do you think?
“I’m optimistic we’ll have found a new way to pollute California by then.”
Shannon Leong • Grass Seed Salesperson
“But I’d already heard such good things about the 2036 Chevy Tahoe.”
Danny Haveron • Candy Historian
“So what will my car run on? A sauce of some kind?”
Paul Ellis • Unemployed