California To Ban Sales Of New Gas-Powered Cars By 2035

California governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Wednesday that would outlaw the sale of new gas-powered cars and pickup trucks starting in 2035 in an effort to combat global warming. What do you think?

“I’m optimistic we’ll have found a new way to pollute California by then.”

Shannon Leong • Grass Seed Salesperson

“But I’d already heard such good things about the 2036 Chevy Tahoe.”

Danny Haveron • Candy Historian

“So what will my car run on? A sauce of some kind?”

Paul Ellis • Unemployed

