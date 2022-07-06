California will become the first state to guarantee free healthcare for all low-income undocumented immigrants living in the country, a move that will provide coverage for an additional 764,000 people at an eventual cost of about $2.7 billion a year. What do you think?

“I don’t think we should give them special consideration just because they underpi n our entire economic system.” Alexandra Spelman, Offshore Accountant

“And yet California does nothing to help Pennsylvanians like me.” Gerald Bowman, Unemployed

“Okay, as long as their care is as shitty as mine.” Lewis Kwon, Protocol Consultant