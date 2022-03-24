Due to its low taxes, affordable home prices, and strong job market, Texas has become a very appealing place to live for many West Coasters. The Onion asked several people why they moved from California to Texas, and this is what they said.
Anthony Morrow (Compliance Officer)
“I’ve always loved California, but I read on social media that it was bad. What choice did I have?”
Ryan Madrigal (Roofer)
“I wanted to live in a place where things like ‘faith’ and ‘America’ aren’t just words but words that get repeated a lot.”
Nathan Haverford (Project Manager)
“Immigration is a serious threat to our country, and I just wasn’t comfortable raising my family in a state that shares a border with Mexico.”
James Marsden (Actor)
“I got cast as the lead in a Houston regional Shakespeare production. I think this could be my big break!”
Noah Hutchins (Systems Analyst)
“My wife and I are starting a family, and for what we paid for a studio apartment in California, we got dominion over all of Houston.”
Peter Waterford (Retiree)
“At least one part of my California home has been on fire since June 2019, so I’ll move pretty much anywhere at this point.”
Corey Melcher (Pesticide and Children’s Toy Factory Owner)
“Onerous regulations.”
Douglas Fairbanks (Engineer)
“I actually move states and change my name once every three months for reasons I would prefer not to get into right now.”
Jill Sanchez (Attorney)
“Oh, I’ve always lived in Texas. I was just getting an abortion in California.”
Marcy Wilder (Alamo Tour Guide)
“I just think Texas is gonna be a better fit.”
Charlotte Renteria (Stay-at-Home Mom)
“I was really troubled by the homelessness, so I wanted to move to a place where they do a better job of sweeping it under the rug.”
Chris Ng (Broker)
“I moved because of the low taxes, which puts more money in my pocket and less into government programs that I’ll later complain about being underfunded.”
Benjamin Leonard (Production Assistant)
“I was told this was East L.A.”
David Kinsler (Arsonist)
“Looking for more of a challenge.”
Mark Hanson (Teacher)
“The cost of living is much lower here, so I’m able to really stretch out my pathetic salary.”
Greg Valdez (Personal Trainer)
“I love the thrill of living on the frontier without guaranteed electricity or food.”
Chaz P. White (Technical Writer)
“Too many letters in ‘California.’”
Theodore Smith (Car Salesman)
“I’ve heard that Texas tends to be a better place to live for people trying to stalk San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl.”
Laura Fazuli (Nanny)
“I go where the rich, absentee parents go.”
Scott Weston (Software Engineer)
“I’d rather own a house with no electricity than rent a house with electricity.”
James Renaud (Teacher)
“The judge said I couldn’t be within 500 miles of my wife.”
Carl Paddington (Dog Walker)
“The Great Dane I was walking just kind of pulled me here.”
Barbara Stevens (New Mom)
“Read an article that ranked Texas as the No. 1 place to raise your unwanted kid.”
Gavin Newsom (Governor)
“I just really do not like the direction California is going in.”
