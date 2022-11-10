WOODLAND HILLS, CA—Introducing a new mod for the latest installment in its flagship franchise, video game developer Infinity Ward announced Thursday it had added a premium skin for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II that would only be available to customers who had killed someone in real life. “We want to reward our most dedicated and enthusiastic players, so we’ve updated the game with an exclusive character skin for anyone who has committed an actual homicide,” said a company spokesperson, who went on to describe how maps, weapon upgrades, and special power-ups could be unlocked by users who are willing to grab a real gun and shoot a real person in the real world. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s self-defense, involuntary manslaughter, or first-degree murder—as long as you have shed genuine human blood, you can qualify. We’ve even added a feature that lets you show other Call Of Duty players the number of confirmed kills you’ve racked up outside the game.” According to sources, Infinity Ward is also at work on a premium skin that will only be available to players who have violated the Geneva Conventions and committed real-life war crimes.