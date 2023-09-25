Can You Guess Which Products are REAL and Which Are SNAKE OIL?

Any veritable business genius holds one truth to be self-evident: Creativity is the engine of all great entrepreneurship. 

The same goes for entrepreneurship of the slightly more misguided persuasion.

Anyone can peddle something obviously useful like a lightbulb. It takes true brilliance to build a brand story around something as random as a blanket allowing for the full use of your hands without sacrificing an inch of cozy coverage.

Take, for instance, snake oil—a modern synonym for deceptive marketing based on an actual historical moment.

In the Victorian era, traveling salespeople shilled vials of this substance, which they claimed to be an illness-curing serpentine secretion, but the tinctures were actually a mixture of plain old H2O and a few herbs. This paved the way for eons of advertisers to imbue any product with magical abilities if they have enough charisma.

Since then, outlaw inventors, suburban moms, and business school dropouts have flooded the market with sundries that both confound and captivate. “Miracle” products like this provide the fodder for FOX’s newest game show Snake Oil, hosted and produced by David Spade and executive-produced by Will Arnett.

Premiering September 27 after The Masked Singer and streaming the next day on Hulu, here’s how the show works:

Eager contestants are presented with a suite of gewgaws by convincing entrepreneurs—some of whom showcase real ventures, while others are “snake oil sellers” pitching fake products. With the help of celebrity guest advisors, these hopefuls must determine which gadgets are real and which are malarkey, then place bets on the ones deemed legit for a chance to win life-changing money.

Snake Oil official trailer, hosted By David Spade | FOX

Each outrageous product is presented with a physical prototype, a snappy infomercial, and a good grilling of the business rep themselves. The stakes are high, and the bullsh*it is higher on this new must-watch based on timeless scammer tactics.

Will the contestants be able to identify what’s real and what’s snake oil? Do you think you could do any better?

To gear up for the premiere, we’re testing the snake oil senses of Onion readers in five product pairings.

Good luck! And remember: if you can dream it, you can patent it.

Fat-Dissolving Soap vs. Mood Ring Cat Collar

Fat-Dissolving Soap vs. Mood Ring Cat Collar

Image for article titled Can You Guess Which Products are REAL and Which Are SNAKE OIL?

Fat-Dissolving Soap

Why count your calories and sweat away tirelessly at the gym to trim down, when you could simply scrub the fat away? A thrush of soaps hit the market around the 1920s—all promising to melt away fatty tissue in any “undesirable” area of the body.

From “large hips” to “ungainly ankles,” all one needed was to lather up a cake of Reducing Soap, with its patented formula of potassium iodide and sassafras.

Mood Ring Cat Collar

A simple meow or flick of a tail contains multitudes, as any cat lover will tell you. But beyond that, that sassy canine can’t fully express what she’s thinking in human terms. But what if she could? Introducing the Mood Ring Cat Collar, which changes hues to indicate your cat’s feelings, from “mischief mood” to “judging you” to “slow-blink bliss.”

Connected to a proprietary app, it also tracks your cat’s sleeping, eating, and litter-boxing cycles. Instead of wondering whether Mittens is staring at you with contempt or contentedness from his cactus-themed scratching posts nest, you’ll finally know for sure. Greater peace of mind for a cat owner doesn’t exist.

Answer below to see how other Onion readers guessed. Then advance to the next slide to reveal the answer.

The real one is...

The real one is...

Image for article titled Can You Guess Which Products are REAL and Which Are SNAKE OIL?

Reducing soap is the real product! Even in the early 20th century, some self-care tactics were truly shady.

Granted, the soap didn’t work. At the time, the American Medical Association called the bar’s claims to melt fat “unadulterated hokum.”

Flatulence-Blocking Bedclothes vs. Totable Anti-Theft Scarecrow

Flatulence-Blocking Bedclothes vs. Totable Anti-Theft Scarecrow

Image for article titled Can You Guess Which Products are REAL and Which Are SNAKE OIL?

Flatulence-Blocking Bedclothes

Nothing quiets the pillow talk like a Dutch oven stinker. At the same time, trapping all that gas inside isn’t healthy for any couples’ colons. Enter: the “better marriage blanket,” an odor-insulated comforter shielding and absorbing unpleasant body aromas from your bedfellow.

Slyly ventilating that SPD is a thing of the past, so extend your bliss with your spouse, significant other, or one-night-stand tonight!

Totable Anti-Theft Scarecrow

Would you do anything to avoid the awkwardness of asking strangers at the coffee shop to watch your laptop while you answer nature’s call? Don’t fret—the packable scarecrow is here. This invention transforms from a fashionable tote bag into a life-size doll, ready to guard your valuables, no questions asked.

With a couple puffs into the air nozzle, your bag transforms into a believable human dummy, which you can tuck into position over your precious computer and ward away any café crooks.

Answer below to see how other Onion readers guessed. Then advance to the next slide to reveal the answer.

The real one is...

The real one is...

Image for article titled Can You Guess Which Products are REAL and Which Are SNAKE OIL?

Fart-suppressing blankets are actually a thing! An inflatable bodyguard would be super handy though, wouldn’t it?

Titty Pillow vs. Insect-Zapping Epzo Hat

Titty Pillow vs. Insect-Zapping Epzo Hat

Image for article titled Can You Guess Which Products are REAL and Which Are SNAKE OIL?

Titty Pillow

Being well-endowed is a double-edged sword. Filling out a nice blouse is one thing, but turning in for a restful night of side-sleep gets complicated when the girls meet gravity. Introducing the Titty Pillow, a between-breast cushion that both maximizes comfort and reduces décolletage wrinkles. Simply wedge this plush little pod ’twixt your torso boulders and say “ta-ta!” to ta-ta discomfort.

Insect-Zapping Epzo Hat

Got an infestation that can’t be squashed by traditional methods like swatting, spritzing, or screaming? Try The Epzo Hat! The bug bite-preventing chapeau features yellow LED lights under the brim, which emits audio wavelengths imperceptible to insects. And since bugs can’t be attracted to something they can’t even see, just duck under The Epzo Hat, and you’re golden.

Answer below to see how other Onion readers guessed. Then advance to the next slide to reveal the answer.

The real one is...

The real one is...

Image for article titled Can You Guess Which Products are REAL and Which Are SNAKE OIL?

The Titty Pillow is the real product. If you got that right, consider yourself the opposite of a clueless boob.

Pizza Box Picasso vs. TP Extender

Pizza Box Picasso vs. TP Extender

Image for article titled Can You Guess Which Products are REAL and Which Are SNAKE OIL?

Pizza Box Picasso

Craft time can now be green, too! Stop throwing away all that cardboard, from weekly pizza deliveries, compulsive shoe-buying habits, and late-night online purchases made in a haze of malaise and insomnia. The Pizza Box Picasso kit comes with everything you need to make gallery-wall-ready pieces out of your leftover crates: small-scale precision knife, oil-resistant markers, and magical grease wipes, for just $10.99. All the best art smells like cheese anyway.

TP Extender

Toilet-adjacent mishaps are on the rise. Just kidding. But they very well could be when it comes to the dangerous art of wiping. Imagine it: with one wrong twist of your shoulder as you’re doing the old reach-through, and you’ve landed yourself in the ER. Not anymore!

Introducing the TP Extender, a toilet paper utensil designed for an extra thorough cleaning. Just wedge a quilted square or two into the toilet paper applicator, then use the handle—with its roughly eight inches of extra reach—to thoroughly navigate those nether regions without the risk of injury.

Answer below to see how other Onion readers guessed. Then advance to the next slide to reveal the answer.

The real one is...

The real one is...

Image for article titled Can You Guess Which Products are REAL and Which Are SNAKE OIL?

No sh*t. The TP Extender was once a bona fide, patented product. Hy-genius!

Hula Chair vs. Garlic Trees

Hula Chair vs. Garlic Trees

Image for article titled Can You Guess Which Products are REAL and Which Are SNAKE OIL?

Hula Chair

Do you love sitting down, but hate the fact that your sedentary lifestyle has been linked to early mortality? Have we got the perch for you! The hula chair offers a vigorous workout, all from the comfort of your work wheelie. With an automated, aggressively rotating seat, the hula chair builds core and glute strength. Be warned: Activities such as typing, Zooming or having a simple conversation may prove difficult when the chair is in motion.

Garlic Trees

Garlic is the best aromatic of them all, but digging through the dirt to pick the bulbs is such a pain. Not anymore! Created by a team of biotechnologists, these genetically-modified seeds grow garlic in tree form. It tastes just like the allium sativum you keep in your kitchen, but has a smaller carbon footprint and is resistant to invasive pests. Just $17.99 for a packet of seeds.

Answer below to see how other Onion readers guessed. Then advance to the next slide to reveal the answer.

The real one is...

The real one is...

Image for article titled Can You Guess Which Products are REAL and Which Are SNAKE OIL?

Aloha-what? The Hula Chair was an actual product that promised to get you fit while you sit.

