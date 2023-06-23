Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?

Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?

Test your knowledge of the rules of the road by trying to pass the Department of Motor Vehicles’ written test.

Q: What does the red light mean?

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
A: Sit motionlessly in your car thinking about the fact that you’re wasting your finite existence on this Earth waiting in traffic.

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
Q: A rectangular-shaped sign indicates what?

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
A: That whoever put it up was too cheap to shell out for more sides.

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
Q: What does this sign mean?

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
A: The driver has entered a swerve zone and must begin swerving their car as erratically as possible.

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
Q: What does this sign mean?

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
A: No bicycles are allowed in the area, so drivers should do their part to enforce the law by crushing every cyclist they see.

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
Q: You can drive in a carpool lane if ___.

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
A: You’re too drunk to realize what you’re doing.

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
Q: When driving at night, it is important to do what?

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
A: Turn up the music, step on the gas, and let go of all your problems.

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
Q: If your turn signal fails, what should you do to indicate you are turning?

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
A: Trick question. Without a turn signal you are expected to keep driving straight forever.

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
Q: How fast can you go down a residential street?

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
A: Depends on how badly you need to go to the bathroom.

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
Q: How should you respond when someone cuts you off?

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
A: Always remain calm and let the tire iron do the talking.

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
Q: What should you do while driving in work zones?

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
A: Shake your head and grumble about how construction in this goddamn city never fucking ends.

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
Q: What steps should you take before changing lanes?

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
A: Ask yourself why you really want to change lanes in the first place. Do you really think merging into a new lane will make you happy? Why can’t you just learn to be happy with the lane that you have?

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
Q: Which of the following do you need in order to legally operate a vehicle?

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
A: All of the above, plus a sidecar for this cool guy.

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
Q: When parking your vehicle facing uphill with a curb, you should point your front wheels ___.

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
A: East toward the Kaaba in Mecca.

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
Q: What should a driver do when entering a school zone?

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
A: A driver should slow down to no more than 20 miles per hour when driving through a school hallway.

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
Q: What do flashing red lights on a school bus indicate?

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
A: These lights alert any pedophiles driving past that a child is leaving the safety of a school bus to walk home alone.

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
Q: Which of these common road signs requires you to come to a complete stop?

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
A: Only D. The rest you can roll through.

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
Q: What do you do if a police car behind you turns on its siren and emergency lights?

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
A: Slow down, dump your stash, fan the smoke out the window, and tell everyone to be cool.

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
Q: Are we there yet? Are we there yet? Are we there yet? Mom. Mom. Mom. Are we there yet, Mom?

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
A: I swear to Christ I will turn this car around right now and drive us straight into the sea to a certain watery death right fucking now if you do not shut your mouth, Kensington Madison Arthur Murray. Is that what you want? To never see your little shitpiss friends again and instead be underground, eaten by worms with Gam Gam? No? That’s what I thought.

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
Q: What is the safest way to eat a bacon, egg, and cheese McGriddle while driving?

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
A: Sandwich in right hand, steering wheel in left hand, phone between side of face and shoulder.

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
Q: What is the proper way to flip off a fellow driver?

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
A: Be sure to pull forward into the driver’s line of sight and remember to roll down your window before screaming, “Fuck you, you fucking asshole!”

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
Q: What should you do when driving past a road accident?

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
A: Slow down to make sure you take in every last horrific sight of blood and destruction to satisfy your appetite for the macabre.

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
Q: Are the cars our friends?

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
A: No. They are our slaves. Beasts of the land that we have found dominion over. Were they ever to comprehend how much more powerful they are than us, humanity would be destroyed.

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
Q: How should you signal that you are getting road head?

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
A: A blank, euphoric stare into middle distance.

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
Q: What do you do if you hit someone with your car?

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
A: Panic, keep driving, tell yourself they’re dead, and there’s nothing you could have done about it anyway. It was an accident. You can’t go to prison. All you can do is hope that no one finds out, and from that moment on, you wake up night after night in a cold sweat, unable to shake the vision of the dead man’s face, frozen in horror in your headlights as you locked eyes in the split second before you killed him.

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
Q: You just ran over a guy and now he’s fucking dead! How does it feel knowing you’re probably going to jail?

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
A: Oh fuck, oh God, fuck, oh no—I didn’t mean to, oh God, no, fuck!

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
Q: What sounds does a car make?

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
A: “Vroom vroom vrooooooom! Honk honk! Beeeeeep beeeeep! Ah-ah, ah!/Ah-ah, ah!/We come from the land of the ice and snow/From the midnight sun where the hot springs flow/The hammer of the gods/Will drive our ships to new lands/To fight the horde, sing and cry/Valhalla, I am coming.

Image for article titled Can You Pass A DMV Written Test?
