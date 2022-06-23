Canada will be banning the manufacture and importation of single-use plastics by the end of the year, in a sweeping effort to fight pollution and climate change. What do you think?

“I would never just use and throw out a plastic grocery bag, I have too much respect for the m.” Alisha Katyal, Eclair Filler

“Guess it’s back to pouring iced coffee right into my bare hands.” Frank Squires, Unemployed

“I thought Canadians were too polite to ban things.” Dan Taggart, Stick Shift Instructor