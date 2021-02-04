The Canadian government on Wednesday declared the Proud Boys a terrorist entity, saying the alt-right, white nationalist group is a significant threat to national security due to their violent actions and racist, hateful rhetoric. What do you think?
“Ugh, I always get confused by Canada’s weird metric system for measuring terrorists.”
Derick Martinez, Trophy Engraver
“Imagine being declared a terrorist simply for expressing your views through terrorism.”
Kia Rosen, Skin Graft Expert
“Maybe by sharing a title with non-white extremist groups they’ll realize how similar they actually are.”
Marty Tezber, Horse Groomer