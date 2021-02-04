The Canadian government on Wednesday declared the Proud Boys a terrorist entity, saying the alt-right, white nationalist group is a significant threat to national security due to their violent actions and racist, hateful rhetoric. What do you think?

“Ugh, I always get confused by Canada’s weird metric system for measuring terrorists.” Derick Martinez, Trophy Engraver

“Imagine being declared a terrorist simply for expressing your views through terrorism.” Kia Rosen, Skin Graft Expert