American Voices

Canada Designates Proud Boys As Terrorist Group

The Canadian government on Wednesday declared the Proud Boys a terrorist entity, saying the alt-right, white nationalist group is a significant threat to national security due to their violent actions and racist, hateful rhetoric. What do you think?

“Ugh, I always get confused by Canada’s weird metric system for measuring terrorists.”

Derick Martinez, Trophy Engraver

“Imagine being declared a terrorist simply for expressing your views through terrorism.”

Kia Rosen, Skin Graft Expert

“Maybe by sharing a title with non-white extremist groups they’ll realize how similar they actually are.”

Marty Tezber, Horse Groomer

