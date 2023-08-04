America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Announces Separation From Wife Sophie

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau announced on social media Wednesday that he and his wife Sophie are separating after 18 years of marriage. What do you think?

“I hope they’re comforted knowing that everyone wants to fuck them.”

Sally Barreto, Chief Specialist

Watch
This Week's Most Viral News: August 4, 2023
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Texas Launches Outreach Program To Provide Troubled Teens With Assault Rifles
Wednesday 11:23AM
Ominous New Report Just Lists Places To Hide
Monday 2:50PM

“It seems disrespectful to do this on Instagram and not a more solemn place like Facebook.”

Nikhil Sharma, Sales Director

Advertisement

“Huh, I didn’t know Canadians could get married.”

Lester Herrin, Unemployed