Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Announces Separation From Wife Sophie

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau announced on social media Wednesday that he and his wife Sophie are separating after 18 years of marriage. What do you think?
“I hope they’re comforted knowing that everyone wants to fuck them.”
Sally Barreto, Chief Specialist
“It seems disrespectful to do this on Instagram and not a more solemn place like Facebook.”
Nikhil Sharma, Sales Director
“Huh, I didn’t know Canadians could get married.”
Lester Herrin, Unemployed