“I’m for whatever leads to fewer Americans.”
Keith Depe (Architect)
Keith Depe (Architect)
Pamela Higgins (Doctor)
Pamela Higgins (Doctor)
“I’m just surprised they have any gun laws at all.”
Lisa Wen (Hair Stylist)
Lisa Wen (Hair Stylist)
“It’s just nice to know that the sanctity of human life is still up for debate. Man, I hate human life.”
Justin Trudeau (Prime Minister)
Justin Trudeau (Prime Minister)
“Whew, this takes a lot of pressure off me constantly fucking up at work.”
Patty Edwards (School Administrator)
Patty Edwards (School Administrator)
“I wish it were easier to get a gun here. And maybe a single, personalized bullet form-fitted to the shape of my skull. Just thinking out loud.”
Eloise Hines (Deli Worker)
Eloise Hines (Deli Worker)
“So you’re telling me it’s legal there to put a rifle inside of a party sub? No? That’s not what you’re telling me?”
Helen Ratcliffe (Taxi Driver)
Helen Ratcliffe (Taxi Driver)
“Please, put the gun down, and I’ll answer your question.”
Gabby Patel (Sales Representative)
Gabby Patel (Sales Representative)
“You can borrow our constitution if you want.”
Céline Dion (Singer)
Céline Dion (Singer)
“I am sending thoughts and prayers to my manager in the hope he never books me in that hellhole again.”
Nader Kasem (Truck Driver)
Nader Kasem (Truck Driver)
“The biggest risk Canadian schoolchildren face is the occasional moose rampage.”
Gale Cresswell (Librarian)
Gale Cresswell (Librarian)
“I’ve never met a gun before, so I’m not sure how they would like to be treated.”
Mark Thomas (Insurance Adjuster)
Mark Thomas (Insurance Adjuster)
“I went to New York last summer and couldn’t believe how many guns I saw in a single afternoon. Anyone of any age could buy one, no paperwork, no background check, as long as they had the cash. I bought three myself, one from a cart vendor at the park, one slathered in mustard from a woman roaming the aisles at a Yankees game, and one of the infamous footlong ones from Coney Island.”
Hillary Hunley (Hair Stylist)
Hillary Hunley (Hair Stylist)
“So that’s why all the best mass shootings happen in America.”
Avril Lavigne (Singer)
Avril Lavigne (Singer)
“My song ‘Complicated’ is actually about how the U.S. gun lobby’s tight hold on Congress prevents effective regulatory policy.”
Lucas Speed (Certified Public Accountant)
Lucas Speed (Certified Public Accountant)
“I wish Americans would learn you can still be a right-wing nutjob without owning any weapons.”
Goose (Bird)
Goose (Bird)
“Honk, honk, honk!!!”
Lisa Paz (Store Manager)
Lisa Paz (Store Manager)
“I find it highly disturbing that anyone would let Americans write their own laws.”
Kareem Ghonaim (Engineer)
Kareem Ghonaim (Engineer)
“I can’t imagine feeling unsafe in a Tim Hortons.”
Liz Kane (Dog Walker)
Liz Kane (Dog Walker)
“Wow, Canada is miles ahead of you. Plus, don’t forget about our super hot prime minister: John Diefenbaker, who served from 1957 to 1963.”
Anja O’Connor (Camp Site Attendant)
Anja O’Connor (Camp Site Attendant)
“But don’t forget that it gets slightly chillier up here.”
Richard Shuker (Dentist)
Richard Shuker (Dentist)
“I put up a fence around my property to protect against bullet ricochets from the United States.”