Mark Thomas (Insurance Adjuster)

“I went to New York last summer and couldn’t believe how many guns I saw in a single afternoon. Anyone of any age could buy one, no paperwork, no background check, as long as they had the cash. I bought three myself, one from a cart vendor at the park, one slathered in mustard from a woman roaming the aisles at a Yankees game, and one of the infamous footlong ones from Coney Island.”