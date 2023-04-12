Medical experts at Moderna say they are confident that groundbreaking new vaccines for cancer, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases, and other conditions will be ready by 2030 due to cutting-edge research into developing personalized mRNA vaccines. What do you think?

“Imagine not wanting to die.” Leo Guichard, Furniture Assembler

“I’m sure we can come up with new ways to kill people to pick up the slack.” Laszlo Sullivan, Narcotics Importer

