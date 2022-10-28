The close Pennsylvania Senate race between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz could decide which party controls the upper chamber of Congress after the midterms. The Onion looks at the backgrounds of Fetterman and Oz, as well as where both stand on key issues.



BACKGROUND

Fetterman: Gritty streets of Harvard

Oz: Chief of vitamin surgery

HORRIBLE PHENOMENON RESPONSIBLE FOR POLITICAL CAREER

Fetterman: Decline of Rust Belt

Oz: Oprah

ABORTION

Fetterman: Between a woman and her doctor

Oz: You better hope he’s not the doctor

FRACKING

Fetterman: Opposes fracking except in cases of capitulating to oil interests

Oz: You can lose 10 pounds in just a week drinking nothing but gasoline

FAVORED PLURAL FORM OF “YOU”

Fetterman: “Yinz”

Oz: “You people”

GUNS

Fetterman: Whoa, buddy, slow down there, where you going with that?

Oz: Fire away!

SEX APPEAL

Fetterman: Hard 10 for those into pro-wrestler types

Oz: Could totally clean up with 50- to 70-year-old aunts

HOODIES

Fetterman: Will be buried in one if he can help it

Oz: Owns world’s only three-piece hoodie

MARIJUANA

Fetterman: Knows a guy

Oz: Too dangerous to sell for any less than five easy payments of $19.99

ECONOMY

Fetterman: More shitty products should be made here in America

Oz: Blames Biden for the rising cost of lab puppies