Massachusetts-based cannabis company MariMed, Inc. has baked the world’s largest pot brownie, weighing 850 pounds, measuring three feet wide, and containing 20,000 mg of THC. What do you think?

“Still don’t think that’ll be enough to get me through my niece’s b aptism.” Marcus Zottola • Systems Analyst

Advertisement

“I don’t think I could handle more than a tiny 40-pound square.” Scott Jong • Porthole Cleaner