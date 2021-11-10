An American who faces criminal charges from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is seeking asylum in Belarus, which doesn’t have an extradition treaty with the U.S., in a move that may heighten tensions between the turbulent former Soviet state and the U.S. What do you think?

“I would have chosen a more tropical autocracy, but that’s me.” Priscilla Van Nest, Scent Namer

“Probably cheaper than retaining a good defense lawyer.” Logan Dente, Chant Writer