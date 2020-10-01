Car Commercial Implying Some Sort of Link Between Owning Lincoln Corsair And Daughter Becoming An Astronaut

KANSAS CITY, MO—As it cuts from a young girl in the car with her father to a grown woman pulling on a NASA helmet as her old man proudly looks on, a TV commercial is implying some sort of link between owning a Lincoln Corsair and having a daughter who becomes an astronaut, sources confirmed Thursday. “Gotta admit I’m not too sure what this guy’s kid going on a space mission has to do with him buying that car,” said local man Kurt Buckley, 41, adding that it was also “a pretty big stretch” to show the daughter pointing to the night sky from the luxury crossover’s backseat and then show a woman in her 20s attending a quantum physics lecture. “I have a daughter myself, but I’m still struggling to connect the dots between a teen girl jumping out of an SUV to run through a field with her friends and a rocket on the Kennedy Space Center launchpad counting down to blastoff. Sure, it tugs at the heartstrings a bit to see a father and daughter lying on the hood of a car and smiling as airplanes fly overhead—how could it not? I just don’t get how the hell his decision to lease a Lincoln Corsair for $337 a month factors into any of this.” Buckley went on to state that he wasn’t even sure he wanted his daughter to pursue a career as an astronaut, observing that it’s a long-shot job at best and, in any case, his 9-year-old loves animals and wants to be a marine biologist.

